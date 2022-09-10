SPRING has officially sprung and so has a jam-packed schedule of events set to show off the region's hidden gems.
The Plains Inc. have launched their first ever seasonal calendar to showcase agritourism on the Liverpool Plains.
The map, which will be distributed across the region and available online, features a bounty of community based and business run events to enjoy as the weather warms up.
President of the Plains group and manager of agritourism at Windy Station Clare Lee, said the initiative was key in putting the area on the map.
"It's not really something that's being done at the moment," she said.
"Visitors coming to the region can pick up a map and see what's happening on that particular weekend.
"It entices them to come and stay for the whole weekend rather than just coming for one event and leaving."
Most of the events are based in and around Quirinidi, but there's also potential for travellers to visit surrounding villages to get a full picture of the plains.
"They're driving through the countryside and actually having a look out where the farmers are," Ms Lee said.
Throughout the months of September, October and November tourists will be spoilt for choice for something to do.
The Art Shack at Wilgabah will host a series of workshops throughout spring which will include weaving classes, acrylic painting, bush tucker cooking demonstrations, kids painting, printmaking and a three day water colour workshop.
Distribution of free sunflower seeds and entry forms will kick off in September and early October to make sure the sea of yellow is in full bloom for visitors.
Local schools are also getting involved in the fun with St Joseph's Primary School in Quirindi holding their colour and slime fun run on Sunday October 9.
With no hills in sight, the run is suitable for all ages and fitness levels.
Blackville Public School will also host an Arts and Market Day on Sunday October 16.
If you're in the mood for a weekend of sweet scents, the Little Willow Lavender Farm will be back with their boutique market day on September 24, followed by yoga and breakfast in the garden on October 22.
Windy Station Woolshed will also be open every Friday from 10am until 2pm during the spring season.
Ms Lee said the calendar also included business based events as a way to attract professionals to move to the area.
"If people are looking to move to Quirindi, that's a great opportunity for them to come to the business events to see what other businesses there are in the region," she said.
The Liverpool Plains Business Chamber will host a business breakfast in collaboration with the Quirindi Silo Art Project committee to offer a free networking event on Wednesday November 9.
Business chamber president Sally Alden said she was "thrilled" to be part of such a "dynamic initiative" by the Plains group.
"As the first wisps of spring emerge, we're excited to be collaborating on the promotion of all business across the majestic Liverpool Plains," she said.
Art Shack owner Tania Hartigan said the map was a step in the right direction to promoting tourism on the plains.
"The Liverpool Plains, when you look at tourism it's sort of a black hole," she said.
"It's an area that hasn't been tapped into in terms of tourism."
After launching her business as solely art workshops, Ms Hartigan quickly added farm stay accommodation to the operation as a way to keep people in town longer.
The shack includes seven rooms with en suites and an additional two rooms, which are set to be renovated.
"We were getting people coming from away, so of course these people needed accommodation, but there's not a lot of options in this area," she said.
"We're hoping we can bring tourists to the area, which will help places like Wallabadah and the little villages."
Ms Haritgan said putting Quirinidi on the map as a tourist destination was a lifesaver in tough times.
"We find that during droughts it just gets a little tricky to pay your bills," she said.
"[The Plains] looks at how tourism can make a difference in the harder times of farming, just to give us another income."
Since the group was formed, Ms Lee said strong strides had been made in advancing their mission.
"It started really from nothing and it's grown," the president said.
"The word is getting out and we just have to keep pushing.
"It's great for all the businesses in the region."
The calendar will be updated as each new season arrives.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
