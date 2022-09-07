Council publishes plan to fill among last lots in new industrial estate

One of the last lots available in the city's new Federation Park industrial estate is set to be developed, if council signs off on a new DA.
The allotment on Curtiss Close, in Taminda, would become a brand-new light industrial development, according to a new planning proposal published by Tamworth Regional Council this week.
Advertisement
The estate would add to an already-bustling Federation Park Industrial Estate, off Britten Road in Taminda, situated approximately two kilometres west of the Tamworth city centre.
If the council gives the DA the green light, the 5385 square metre property, which is at the head of the cul-de-sac street, would become a "portable concrete building".
READ MORE:
The structure would have enough room for 14 individual tenants, with a building area of 2787 square metres.
The DA points out that the businesses would be surrounded by similar neighbours, in a commercial and industrial business park.
"Building placement responds to context, whereby a general pattern of building massing is formed to the perimeter of lots, allowing for suitable access and circulation commensurate with the development form," the DA reads.
Any business that wanted to open in the facility would have to apply for development consent to occupy the building.
The DA finishes by declaring that the proposed development is "entirely appropriate" in context.
"The location of proposed development is also highly accessible to connecting arterial networks," the DA reads.
"Providing easier access to arterial roads encourages an increased relationship to local traffic, which in turn, strengthens employment opportunities and development access."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.