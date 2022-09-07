A White Suffolk ram has sold for a record price at Farrer Agricultural High School's annual sale day.
Students were handling bids from all over the country for lot number 6, which was eventually sold for $21,000.
Student, Arki Shearer, said it was satisfying to have the sheep out to market after all the work they've done.
"It's a very big highlight. Me and my mates have done all the work with these sheep to get them ready for the sale," he said.
And the results he said speak for themselves.
"There's a lot of people here for the genetics of the sheep to try and get the best bred sheep they can."
Manager of White Suffolk at Farrer Darren Smith, said it's a big task for the students, but they're very well prepared.
"They manage the helmsman sale and it's on concurrently with Auctions Plus, so there's people bidding from all over Australia for their animals," he said.
"They're well-briefed on it ... there's been a few curveballs as we've gone through, but they've handled it ok."
With the two highest bids totaling $36,600 Mr Smith said the market has been very good.
"The season's been going with the market. The season's been good, and the market has been good too all the way through," he said.
But the record sales at the school don't just come down to the going rate for rams, according to Mr Smith.
He said the students are intensively involved with the animals right down to a cellular level, to make sure they're producing quality stock.
"The students have selected the semen to be used on the ewes here at Farrer," he said.
"And the students are currently doing lambing rounds.
"They've shorn them, they've selected them and they've been presented here today."
Adept study and control of White Suffolk genetics means the students have produced rams with qualities Mr Smith said are highly valued at market.
"We tried to target low birth weight lamb that grow fast," he said.
"They've got muscle, but they've also got the meat qualities that people are after, which are IMF [inter-muscular fat] and sheer force.
"So they're tender and juicy."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
