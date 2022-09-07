Saturday 10 September | 2pm - 5pm | Fitzroy Street Plaza
Sweet Street is the newest addition to the Taste Tamworth Festival, it is a colourful sweet filled afternoon in Fitzroy Street Plaza. Prep your tastebuds for cupcakes, slices, and other delicious treats.
This event is free and tickets are not required.
Saturday 10 September | 5pm - 8:30pm | Kitty Crawford Estate
Brazilian style BBQ, wine and sunsets with live entertainment in a picturesque rural setting. If this sounds like you, 'A Taste of Sunset' is not to be missed. Located at Kitty Crawford Estate in Piallamore, there is a bus option available to and from the venue.
The three day event will have something for everyone with markets, showjumping, woodchopping, poultry competitions, dance performances and fireworks filling up the itinerary.
The show will open on Friday after lunch and admission will be free for the afternoon.
On Saturday, gates will open at 9am. An adult ticket will cost $25, for pensioners $15, children aged between 10 and 17 will be charged $10. Admission will also include a ticket into the PBR that night.
Admission to the show will be free on Sunday with gates opening at 9am.
Prepare to take a step back in time as the weather warms up.
After a five year hiatus, the Calala Cottage Spring Fair will return this September to give visitors an insight into what life was like back in the day.
Sheep shearing, vintage cars, musical performances, wood turning and a wandering catwalk of period costumes will also be found in the grounds of the cottage.
The Kootingal Art Exhibition and Sale is being held at the Kootingal Community Hall, 17 Chaffey St, Kootingal from 9th September 2022 to 11th September 2022.
Opening night - Friday 9th November 2022 from 6:00 pm -9:30 pm
Entry is $20 per adult - $10 per child and $50 for family
(Includes finger food supper & wine and soft drink)
10th - 11th November 10:00 am - 3:00 pm ($5 per person)
Morning and afternoon tea and light lunches can be purchased.
Where: AELEC
Nutrien Equine are hosting a new annual sale and campdraft, with the inaugural event to take place from September 8 to 11.
Next week
The Australia Barrel Horse Association National Finals will be held at AELEC from Tuesday 13th September to Saturday 17th September.
