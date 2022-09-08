HER BEST friend's car being stolen and burnt after just one drive was the final straw for Jess Downey.
"I just knew that we needed to do something to help her," she said.
Advertisement
The 20 year old is asking her community to open their hearts and wallets so her best friend can turn over a new leaf.
For Ms Downey, it seems like the challenges her friend must face have no end.
Talia Roser was just 17 when a tumour called a pituitary prolactinoma was discovered in her brain.
"It was hell," she said.
The tumour caused seizures and defects which left Talia unemployed and unable to get her license.
The mental health issues she was already struggling with took a turn for the worse.
At 16, Ms Roser left home due to safety issues and living conditions she considered unreasonable.
Bullying she received for her Indigenous identity as a Wiradjuri woman caused her to drop out of school in year 11.
"A lot of people when they first look at me, they don't think that I'm Indigenous," she said.
"So there was always a lot of disbelief about that.
"From some of the teachers as well."
Her tumour began to shrink with medication, she started working casually as a food service assistant in the hospital and getting her hours up for a drivers license.
With her newfound motivation, she was able to buy a car.
Talia Roser's unit was broken into while she slept last month. The car she had owned for a mere week was set alight.
Advertisement
The first person she called was Ms Downey.
"When she called me and she was crying, I'm like, 'what's wrong?', and when she told me, we both started crying," Ms Downey said.
"We were like, 'no way that this has happened'."
Ms Roser had planned to insure it the day it was stolen.
She was left with no car, and a $5,000 debt.
She said her mental health issues came back tenfold, but she no longer self harms.
Advertisement
"I haven't gone back to old habits, which is good, and I won't," she said.
The best friends are hoping to reach their goal of $7000 - they say it will cover early pay out fees, make back some of the money spent on the car in its first week, and a little bit extra to start fresh.
"There are plenty of organisations that people donate to, so I think a local one should be one that people would be interested in," Ms Downey said.
Donate at gofund.me/4a0c372c
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.