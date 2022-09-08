Rail report fails on so many levels, fails to address key concerns

The long-awaited reply to submissions on the Narromine to Narrabri section of Inland rail has failed to address many of the key concerns of affected landholders and communities.
Changes to crossing loops and level crossings are among the "hard-fought wins" in the 1000-plus page report released by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) last week, almost 20 months after public submissions were made.
Advertisement
Now the community has a fortnight to respond to an amended report.
Public submissions regarding the environmental impact statement for the Narromine to Narrabri (N2N) section of Inland rail was released in February 2021 by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.
Read also:
The N2N project is Inland Rail's longest greenfield section, with 306 kilometres of new rail which will travel through Burroway, Curban, Mt Tenandra and Baradine.
The Department of Planning and Environment received 116 submissions. However nearly three quarters of the 86 public submissions opposed the project, concerned it would threaten home valuation, risk ecological damage and not accommodate for flooding.
CWA of NSW president Joy Beams said communities in the region had been "keenly waiting" on the report since February last year, and despite some "hard-fought wins" the ARTC have still failed to address number of issues - in particular flooding and hydrology concerns, impacts on agricultural lands and associated severance concerns, and fencing standards.
"We are currently working through the detail of that report, but overall it appears there have been some hard-fought wins that we have secured for our members, including some changes to public level crossing safety," Ms Beames said.
"That said, for the amount of work and genuine evidence-based research put forward, ARTC have once again mostly dismissed, ignored or inadequately addressed the issues."
A preferred infrastructure report and amendment report on Inland Rail's N2N project has been placed on public exhibition until September 22.
The report addresses the planning secretary's direction to ARTC to prepare a preferred infrastructure report. This report will provide further information on flooding and hydrology impacts, the department said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.