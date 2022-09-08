The Northern Daily Leader
ARTC respond to public submissions for Narromine to Narrabri Inland Rail project

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
September 8 2022 - 4:30am
Rail report fails on so many levels, fails to address key concerns

The long-awaited reply to submissions on the Narromine to Narrabri section of Inland rail has failed to address many of the key concerns of affected landholders and communities.

