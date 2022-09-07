BORN and bred in the country, Libby Weaver is passionate about breaking down topics of taboo in the bush.
The 13 times best-selling author, speaker and nutritional biochemist will bring her live speaking series 'What's up with my hormones?' to Tamworth to help women live healthier lives.
After growing up in South Tamworth and attending Hillvue Primary and Peel High School, Dr Weaver said it was incredibly "special" to return to the city she still considers "home" to spread an important message.
"There's so much unnecessary suffering [for women], and there's so much we can do to alleviate that suffering," she said.
The presentation will go in-depth about the hormones linked to menstrual cycles and the role they play in the body.
Dr Weaver said many women just aren't aware of the affect sex hormones have on mental wellbeing, weight and thyroid function.
"I don't feel like enough people know that hormonal shifts alone are enough to bring in more anxious feelings, disrupt sleep and lead to problems with periods and perimenopause," she said.
The speaking series will also visit a range of metropolitan locations, but Dr Weaver said bringing this information to regional centres was a high priority.
"I want health to be accessible to everybody and knowledge is the first step in that," she said.
"Then they can seek appropriate help and support.
"So reaching people as far and wide as possible is incredible."
It is hoped attendees walk away from the session with practical solutions to alleviate any suffering of symptoms linked to their hormones.
"The support we can give each other, it can be underestimated," Dr Weaver said.
"Knowing that there's others going through it can also help us find solutions and offer support, which can make a real difference in reducing the stress of it all."
The event will be held on Thursday September 15 at the West Diggers Club.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
