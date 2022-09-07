He left Tamworth long ago, but Tom Learoyd-Lahrs's legacy lives on through the many rugby league players he mentored.
Ashton Constable is one such player.
And on Saturday at Jack Woolaston Oval, the 19-year-old winger will take part in the biggest match of his life when he lines up for the Bears against the Boars in the preliminary final.
It was at the same ground, three years earlier, that Constable basked in the glory of the Bears' under-18 premiership triumph.
North Tamworth were coached that year by ex-NRL star Learoyd-Lahrs, who later moved to Townsville with his family.
"He's a good coach," Constable said of Learoyd-Lahrs. "He works you hard and turns you into a good footy player."
This year, Constable's footballing education under the former Australia and Raiders forward helped prepare him for his greatest rugby league challenge: first grade.
Constable made his top-grade debut in round one against Manilla, and has gone on to play a mixture of first and reserve grade.
But with Amachai Roberts sidelined with a knee injury since late July, Constable has nailed down a first-grade spot on the right wing.
In an absorbing major semi-final against Dungowan at Jack Woolaston Oval on Sunday, he scored a late try - following a Scott Blanch cross-field kick - that reduced the Cowboys' lead to four points.
The Cowboys held on for a 16-12 win and will play the winner of the Bears-Boars clash in the grand final on September 17.
"We just need to work on a few things and I think we can take out the comp," Constable said.
"It's gonna be a tough game," he added, in reference to the Boars encounter. "But I think the boys can get over them."
He added: "And it will be a good game next weekend against Dungowan [in the finale] - and I reckon we'll get over them too."
Constable's family hails from Werris Creek, but he was raised in Tamworth. He left Oxley High in year 10 to become an air-conditioning and refrigeration technician.
"My dad's a plumber and I'd done a few weeks work experience with him. And I just liked being out of school and getting my own money."
Constable also likes being in one of the region's most celebrated sides, although it has its moments.
"It's been real tough in first grade, especially against those harder teams like Dungowan and Moree ... But it's a good opportunity and I'm just enjoying it."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
