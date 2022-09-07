The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bears winger Ashton Constable has fond memories of ex-NRL star Tom Learoyd-Lahrs

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 7 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashton Constable has made a home for himself on the Bears' right wing. Picture by Mark Bode

He left Tamworth long ago, but Tom Learoyd-Lahrs's legacy lives on through the many rugby league players he mentored.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.