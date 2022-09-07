Rev heads and grease monkeys won't be the only people flocking to the Australian Transport Museum when it finally opens.
James Bond fans will also get a kick out of seeing a shiny silver $1m Aston Martin DB5 from 1963, as seen in movies such as Goldfinger, Casino Royale, Skyfall and Spectre.
But they will have to wait a bit longer before they can amble along the four exhibition sites that will house rotating collections of vintage cars, motorbikes and aeroplanes earmarked for a site next to the Armidale Airport.
Planning approval has recently been given the big tick by the Northern Regional Planning Panel NRPP.
And the Armidale Regional Council will be leasing the site, located in the Armidale Airside Business Park, at a basement bargain rate of $1 a day for ten years, with the possibility for an extra decade-long extension.
But it is now up to the museum's yet-to-be founders Lyndon Hardman and Ron Thorp to raise the $6.5m for the building's construction.
They have their fingers crossed that an application for a Commonwealth grant from the Building Better Regions Fund is approved.
If not, then, like any good James Bond-type character, they have a backup plan via a grant from the NSW Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
If or when construction gets underway, it will be a big celebration for Lyndon Hardman who has been waiting more than 30 years to turn his dream into a reality.
He will also have a range of his own collector's cars on display, with a steady flow of donated vehicles from people around the New England region.
But the one car he doesn't have is what he would describe as the classic iconic Australian number.
"It's a Holden GDS Monaro from 1974 to 1978 with a 327 V8 Chev motor, fat wheels, and red with white racing stripes over the roof," Hardman said.
"Fresh off the Bathurst race track with all that signage,
"I'd almost swap that for my Aston Martin.
"The Aston Martin is only worth about a million bucks. But it's not Australian."
The last Holden factory shut down in 2017, with a bright red Holden VF being the final rolled off the production line in South Australia. It came with a $750k price tag.
Australian Transport Museum secretary Eric North said they expect the museum will attract an additional 20,000 visitors to the region per year.
"It will provide diversity to the area's tourism attractions, as well as being a gathering point for people interested in historic transport and meeting others," North said.
Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland has lent his support, saying the project has been a "ten-year labour of love for committee members".
"It hasn't been an easy task but they have stayed true to their vision," Cr Coupland said.
"The region is home to a large and significant collection of rare vintage and classic vehicles that will soon have a home for visitors to enjoy."
