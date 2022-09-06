The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4 finals: Farrer North Tamworth snare under-18s grand final berth with 36-24 win over Gunnedah

By Geoff Newling
September 6 2022 - 8:00pm
Farrer North Tamworth won their way into the Group 4 under-18 grand final when they were too disciplined for Gunnedah on their way to a 36-24 major semi-final win at Jack Woolaston Oval on Sunday.

