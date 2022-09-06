Farrer North Tamworth won their way into the Group 4 under-18 grand final when they were too disciplined for Gunnedah on their way to a 36-24 major semi-final win at Jack Woolaston Oval on Sunday.
Gunnedah had led 4-nil early but the Bears took over, scoring three tries to race to an 18-4 lead.
While the Bulldog juniors clawed their way back to trail 24-14 the Farrer side kicked clear again, surging to a 34-14 lead when Logan Spinks charged down a kick, regathered and raced 40m to score.
He converted his try (his second) for a 36-14 lead.
Gunnedah fought back again with James Strudwick and Ethan Kelly scoring consolation tries.
Farrer North Tamworth coach Ethan Sherlock was delighted with his side's victory and grand final berth.
"We made a few disciplinary errors but the effort was there," he told G4 Media.
"Got a bit to tidy up but both teams will be the better for that run. We haven't had a game for a month either. That will be good for us, we had 21 boys today, our first full squad of the year.
"Everyone played their part."
Bulldogs coach Paul Wicks said his side started well (4-nil lead) but "didn't get the little things right".
"They scored three tries from charge downs, can't do that," Wicks said.
"Just made too many mistakes and made it too easy for them. We're a much better side than that."
It was Gunnedah's first game for eight weeks as well.
"It's been frustrating," Wicks said of the lack of games.
His side has beaten Farrer North Tamworth once and hopes to have the chance to achieve that if they can beat Narrabri in this Saturday's final.
Brad Fuller, Max Turner, Joc Ford and Ethan Kelly were standouts for the Bulldogs.
Narrabri had on Saturday defeated Dungowan 20-12 in the minor semi-final at Kootingal.
Brodie Rumsby coaches the Blues under-18's and described the minor semi success as "solid".
"They really muscled up today," Rumsby told G4 Media after the win.
"We've still got a lot of work to do. You will always get your errors on days like today it was about how we bounced back. We stayed in the grind."
He thought Tim Shields, Jesse Druce and Gus Smith were outstanding with Smith dynamic out of dummy half.
"He's got a lot to come," Rumsby said of the nuggety hooker.
Dungowan coach Rangi Davis thought self discipline and a lack of maturity were weaknesses in his side.
"They go allright," Davis said.
"And not one of them is 18," he said.
"One more year."
He thought five-eighth Braydon Allan (6), hooker Bailiey Wills (9) and second rower Lachlan Bonnell (11) were impressive along with lock Kylijah Naden.
"He does go well," Davis said of Naden
"He's a very strong young man."
Major semi-final: FARRER NORTH TAMWORTH 36 (Logan Spinks 2, Noah Hooley, Nate Follington, Cooper Blinman, Will Milsom tries, Logan Spinks 6gls) d GUNNEDAH 24 (Billy Youman 2, Brad Fuller, James Strudwick, Ethan Kelly tries, Zack Doring 2gls).
Minor semi-final: NARRABRI 20 (Bernard O'Connor, Angus Smith, Josh Briggs tries, O'Connor 4gls) d DUNGOWAN 12 (Braydon Allan, Reave McLean tries, Allan 2gls)
