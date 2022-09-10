A MINIATURE elephant guarantees an industrial stimulation announcement with an auctioneer.
Kade Strong may only be in Year 4 but he would not put a letter out of place if asked to spell any of those difficult words - some of the hardest he knows.
The Tamworth Public School student will represent the local area against the best of the best at the state spelling bee. Kade won the regional competition by correctly spelling "manuscript".
"My mum was really happy too, and my dad," he said.
His teachers were pretty impressed as well. The 10-year-old loves spelling because it pushes him.
"I can discover new words and learn how to spell harder words," he told the Leader.
Kade's clever hand might have a spell over the English language but he doesn't have a favourite word.
He said he was feeling excited about the challenge ahead but felt nervous too about mistaking any letters on the big stage.
He is the only student representing the area and will go head-to-head with the winners from the 59 other regions across the state.
The Premier's NSW Junior State Spelling Bee will be held in Sydney in November.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
