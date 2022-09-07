A BRAND new million dollar pavilion will welcome visitors for the first time this weekend, as the Quirindi Show returns to wow crowds.
The three day event will have something for everyone with markets, showjumping, woodchopping, poultry competitions, dance performances and fireworks filling up the itinerary.
But the main drawcard will be the professional bull riders rodeo on Saturday night, with halftime entertainment from Roof Top Express.
Quirindi Show Society senior vice president Georgina Simson said securing the PBR was a huge win for the show.
"We haven't had a show for two years because of COVID so we're really excited to be back with a bang," she said.
"Securing the PBR in such a small town is quite a big achievement, to bring such a large-scale event to the town of Quirindi."
The theme for this year's show is 'Sunflowers' with the six bar competition swapping the traditional jumps for the yellow flowers
The return of the show will also mark the opening of the new million dollar pavilion, a welcomed upgrade by the society.
President Gail Kelly said the pavilion would give the show a new lease on life and attract more visitors to town.
"It's huge, it's something we've been waiting for," she said.
"Our old pavilion had dirt floors and every time the show came around we'd have to get the rabbits out, the mice, the rats and the birds out."
The pavilion will be named after Miss Nancy Gray OAM who was a formidable force in the Quirindi Toastmasters and a life member of the show society, before her death in 2004.
Miss Gray was also heavily involved in the Quipolly Horse Sports committee, the Quirindi Australia Day committee, the Quirindi Bicentenary Committee, the Quirindi Shire Tourism committee and the PCYC Steering committee.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said the new pavilion would include a state-of-the-art PA system to make sure visitors could keep up with all the action at the show.
"It will be available for a multitude of uses throughout the year and we welcome everyone to take advantage of this wonderful new facility situated in the heart of Quirindi," he said.
The council will host a stand inside the pavilion at the show where residents can receive the latest updates and insights into the Quipolly Water Project and council's waste strategy.
The show will open on Friday after lunch and admission will be free for the afternoon.
On Saturday, gates will open at 9am. An adult ticket will cost $25, for pensioners $15, children aged between 10 and 17 will be charged $10. Admission will also include a ticket into the PBR that night.
Admission to the show will be free on Sunday with gates opening at 9am.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
