Quirindi Show Society welcomes back three-day event and unveils Nancy Gray OAM Pavilion

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 7 2022 - 7:30pm
Quirindi Show Society committee members Georgina Simson and Gail Kelly. Picture by Peter Hardin.

A BRAND new million dollar pavilion will welcome visitors for the first time this weekend, as the Quirindi Show returns to wow crowds.

