Two years after taking over Gunnedah's state-of-the-art rural health clinic, the Hunter New England Local Health District is still looking for a private GP to work in the facility.
But the once-abandoned facility is the new home to an expanding Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service (TAMS) clinic, plus a number of public services
Hunter New England Health took over the Gunnedah Rural Health Centre in August 2020, more than two years ago.
Executive director Susan Heyman said the organisation had advertised "multiple times" for a GP to set up a clinic, to no avail.
But the health service hasn't given up yet.
"We continue to advertise for GPs," she said.
"But the focus very much is on increasing services and new services as much as we can.
"We didn't want to simply just relocate a single GP in town who's already got a practice. That just takes space without enhancing anything."
Meanwhile, the health service has expanded its presence in Gunnedah by using the clinic to house community health services. Built in 2012, the structure was funded by millions in contributions from the local community plus a $4.3 million Commonwealth government grant.
"There's a few goals for us, one of which is to increase services in Gunnedah, particularly GP services, but to also create a multidisciplinary environment that's easily accessible by the whole community," she said.
"To that aim, the first thing we did was put the allied health and community health nursing services in the building so they had more space."
The facility now also boasts a visiting general surgeon and visiting cancer and skin specialists, among other community allied health staff, she said.
TAMS CEO Damion Brown said they had big plans for the facility in the medium-term.
Aside from a full-time Aboriginal health worker, a receptionist, a travelling psychologist and a visiting social and emotional wellbeing team, they also run a three-day-a-week bulk-billing GP service.
TAMS is also hoping to add paediatric-specific services before the end of the year, and ultimately a full-time doctor.
The service has more than 700 patients on the books, and they are able to provide the 715 Aboriginal Health Check at the centre, Mr Brown said.
"It will give streamlined access to allied health services through the LHD," he said.
Ms Heyman said the local health district looked to the federal government for reforms to improve the overall GP workforce dynamic, nationwide.
"Gunnedah is no different to anywhere else. It's really difficult to find doctors," she said.
"We don't have them banging at our door from Sydney saying we want to relocate. We'll just keep trying.
"And I think we'll see a change in the next couple of years. Hopefully with the government focused on new incentives and new packages and perhaps looking at some of the remuneration packages etc available to GPs. Hopefully, the federal government and the state government might shift it a bit."
