Hopes still high for GP at Gunnedah health centre, after two year search by Hunter New England local health district

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
Karen Conlan and Breanna Sanderson at the Gunnedah Rural Health Clinic. Picture Peter Hardin

Two years after taking over Gunnedah's state-of-the-art rural health clinic, the Hunter New England Local Health District is still looking for a private GP to work in the facility.

