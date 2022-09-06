A MURDER charge has been levelled against a man extradited from Queensland after a deadly stabbing in North West NSW.
Ricky Duke Doolan fronted Moree Local Court for the first time on the allegation on Tuesday.
Advertisement
The 31-year-old is accused of stabbing a 32-year-old man in Boggabilla late on Friday night.
Doolan has not had to enter a plea to murder.
He is behind bars and made no application for release. Magistrate Holly Kemp formally refused bail.
The court heard a health assessment had been ordered.
Police will compile a brief of evidence in the case ahead of its next court mention in November.
New England detectives travelled to Queensland and successfully applied for Doolan to be brought across the border on Monday.
He was escorted by police to Moree Police Station where he was then charged.
READ ALSO:
A squad of detectives from the New England Police District - codenamed Strike Force Bruntell - are investigating the man's death.
Emergency services rushed to Brown Street after calls for help came in just after 11:30pm.
Police discovered the 32-year-old with stab wounds and immediately started trying to resuscitate him.
Queensland ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene and urgently took him to the nearby Goondiwindi hospital.
He died a short time later.
Queensland and NSW police officers worked together and homed in on Doolan at a house in Goondiwindi.
He was arrested about 1:30am on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.