HAVE your say on how you'll make a splash this summer as Tamworth council takes a dive into pool opening hours.
Users of the Manilla Swimming Pool have been invited to vote to change the operational hours of the swimming hole.
From the start of Term 4 of the school year until the end of Term 1 the pool opens six days a week from 12pm until 6pm.
But this could change.
Tamworth Regional Council manager of sports and recreation Paul Kelly said while the actual opening hours would not increase, it would give pool users more flexibility.
"A number of current Manilla Pool users have expressed interest in having early morning opening hours for fitness swimming," he said.
Residents have been given three options to choose from.
"These are based on similar arrangements that have been implemented and offered in other smaller community pools throughout the Tamworth Regional Council area," Mr Kelly said.
Option 1
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: 6:30am till 8:30am and 2pm until 6pm.
Wednesday: 12pm till 6pm.
Thursday: 6:30am till 8:30am and 2pm until 6pm.
Friday: 12pm till 6pm.
Saturday: 12pm till 6pm.
Sunday: 12pm till 6pm.
Option 2
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: 12pm till 6pm.
Wednesday: 6:30am till 8:30am and 2pm until 6pm.
Thursday: 12pm till 6pm.
Friday: 6:30am till 8:30am and 2pm until 6pm.
Saturday: 12pm till 6pm.
Sunday: 12pm till 6pm.
Option 3
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: 12pm till 6pm.
Wednesday: 12pm till 6pm.
Thursday: 12pm till 6pm.
Friday: 12pm till 6pm.
Saturday: 12pm till 6pm.
Sunday: 12pm till 6pm.
It is hoped alternative hours will help achieve council's Blueprint 100 to help make the region more liveable through improved social, cultural and physical amenities.
A community pop-up will be held on Thursday September 8 and Monday September 12, from 3:30pm until 4:30pm at the Manilla Small Town Hall, for residents to raise queries and concerns.
The survey will close on Sunday September 18.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
