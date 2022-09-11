The Northern Daily Leader
Council to 'monitor' Flagstaff goat infestation after feral animals invade East Tamworth a third time

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
September 11 2022 - 7:00pm
Goat incursions into East Tamworth continue unabated, despite local residents reporting the feral animals to the local council for weeks.

