Two Barraba men have entered the 2023 Shitbox Rally and are looking for sponsors

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
September 6 2022 - 10:00am
Rally ready: two men and their outback taxi to take on the Shitbox Rally

Motivated by the tragedy of family and friends with cancer, a Barraba duo will drive 3800km from Newcastle to Townsville via Betoota, to raise money.

Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

