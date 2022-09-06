The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Eliza Hand crowned 2022 AFL North West women's best and fairest

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 6 2022 - 10:45am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In her first season of AFL Tamworth Swans ruckman Eliza Hand has been recognised as the competition's best. Picture by Gareth Gardner

In the space of less than six months Eliza Hand has gone from AFL rookie to the best in the league.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.