Relax and entertain in an inviting home | 37a Chelmsford Street, East Tamworth

Perfectly positioned in the highly desirable area of East Tamworth, this warm and inviting home is a tranquil haven with an emphasis on relaxing and entertaining.
A combined, open plan family dining area is the defining and core area in the home.
The bedrooms are generous in size while the bathroom, kitchen and laundry have all been previously updated.
Floating floorboards ensure the home is easy care while ducted evaporative air conditioning, two reverse cycle split systems and gas point provide comfort year round.
An elevated deck blends and extends the family room, effortlessly creating the ideal outdoor entertaining area for barbecues and gatherings.
The front and rear yards are low-maintenance, with established hedging creating privacy at the front and side.
Double rear gates to Upper Street offer appealing access to the rear yard, suitable for the caravan, trailer or boat.
Located in a peaceful street close to the central business district and within the catchment for Tamworth's most popular school zoning, the property is sure to be an attractive option.
Land area is 493sq m.
TAMWORTH AT A GLANCE
As the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range, Tamworth is a vibrant and growing city that offers its residents the benefits of large city living at a fraction of the price.
There are a wealth of opportunities for job seekers with retail currently Tamworth's biggest employer.
Education, health and construction are also major industries with strong employment, while self-employment is also a great option.
One of the benefits of regional city living is the lifestyle that it provides.
Tamworth is highlighted by boutique fashion, delightful cafes and three major entertainment centres.
Sport is high on the agenda with over 45 sports on offer and over 200 sporting events held each year, while art enthusiasts and museum goers are also spoiled for choice.
