The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Property

37a Chelmsford Street, East Tamworth is on the market. Price by negotiation

Updated September 5 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the week | 37a Chelmsford Street, East Tamworth

Relax and entertain in an inviting home | 37a Chelmsford Street, East Tamworth
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1-car garage
  • AGENCY: Burke and Smyth
  • AGENT: Mark Madden
  • CONTACT: (0401 667 219)
  • PRICE: By negotiation
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Perfectly positioned in the highly desirable area of East Tamworth, this warm and inviting home is a tranquil haven with an emphasis on relaxing and entertaining.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.