IT was an 'I told you so' moment for deputy mayor Mark Rodda after a push to prevent dirty deals between councillors and developers.
Last year, Cr Rodda put a motion to Tamworth Regional Council to implement a digital register of all conversations between councillors, senior staff and developers, in a bid to promote honest decision-making.
His plea was shut down, seven to one.
But Cr Rodda has had the last laugh, after the Office of Local Government called for submissions from local councils after proposing to develop a policy and model code to address the issue.
"When I put this motion of policy to be adopted by our council I thought 'Well it will eventually catch up with us, we may as well be ahead of the game and adopt something'," Cr Rodda said.
The policy would be enacted by local councils across the state.
Cr Rodda said he was "pleased" and "joyous" when he found out moves were being made on the issue.
"It's one way of demonstrating that decisions are made in an open and transparent manner," he said.
"I think nothing disinfects better than sunlight."
After hearing talk in the community about dealings with developers, Cr Rodda said being able to prove council had an air-tight policy in place would improve trust.
"Historically councils have had the finger pointed at them that decisions have been made to benefit one developer over another," he said.
"[With the policy] we can say these are our processes and we do have an open and transparent process."
Councillors and council officials are not regulated by the state's lobbying of government officials act, unlike state government figures.
The policy will be developed on the back of recent investigations, Operation Dasha, Eclipse and Witney, from the Independent Commission Against Corruption regarding corruption risks.
Guidelines will be developed to enhance transparency around the lobbying of councillors.
Cr Rodda said he hoped the policy would also be extended to senior staff.
The code will be key in improving confidence between council and the community, the deputy mayor said.
"If you're a taxpayer or a ratepayer you've basically got skin in the game," he said.
"You want to know your dollars are being expended appropriately and not wasted being spent doing dirty deals cheaply with a developer or other.
"[Ratepayers] will be confident, now and into the future, that decisions are made in an open and transparent manner."
The Office of Local Government is seeking submissions from local councils before the policy and code are developed.
Until the submissions are lodged it is unclear what the guidelines will look like, or how the registering process will work.
Last year, ex-deputy mayor Phil Betts told the Leader he supported the push for greater transparency, but questioned how such a process would be successfully implemented without being "pedantic".
"Councillors walking down the street at any time might have a dozen conversations with a dozen people and it could be mum and dad wanting a garden shed, right through to other areas, where does that line go? That's one thing that needs to be sorted out," he told the Leader.
Cr Rodda said a digital recording of the meeting time, location and outcomes would be ideal in today's digital era.
The guidelines could also prevent councillors from meeting one-on-one with developers, Cr Rodda said.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said the council would comply with any new policy established by the NSW Office of Local Government.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
