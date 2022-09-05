The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Fair Treatment campaign looks to council, state government for drug treatment change

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
September 5 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head of advocacy at uniting Alice Salomon travelled to Tamworth last week to hold meetings with members of the local community. Picture file

Susan Smith lost two sons to drug abuse and a mental health crisis more than seven years ago, Arthur, 37, and Darren, just 29.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.