Susan Smith lost two sons to drug abuse and a mental health crisis more than seven years ago, Arthur, 37, and Darren, just 29.
She's been fighting to prevent that horror from happening to anyone else, ever since.
If a local-led campaign for new and improved drug and alcohol services is successful, she may soon get her way.
She said Darren and Arthur were both wonderful, generous children who needed more effective help than was available.
"It's just a shame, they were both very smart boys, they could have done whatever they wanted to do," she said.
"They just got stuck in the wrong crowd."
Uniting's Fair Treatment campaign, which aims to win a new drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Tamworth, has set its sights on next year's state election to lock in change.
Head of advocacy at uniting Alice Salomon travelled to Tamworth last week to hold meetings with members of the local community.
The group is on a six-month deadline, with the March 2023 state election fast approaching.
"Ultimately, we want the potential or current state government to also get on board with supporting more treatment services for Tamworth [in an election commitment]," she said.
The group has spent years building support in Tamworth for the additional health service.
Ms Salomon said the city lacked adequate AOD treatment services, "like many regional towns".
The next step is to convince the Tamworth Regional Council to formally sign up as a supporter of the move.
"We want them to take a formal position of support," she said.
She said there were three elements to the ask, a residential rehabilitation centre, like the existing Maayu Mali Centre facility at Moree, a mental health and AOD trauma-informed "wellness centre" and a peer worker mentor program, all of it culturally appropriate.
"People are very excited, they can see a pathway to actually winning," she said.
"And they have an expectation the local council will want to support this and they have an expectation that the government will listen."
Susan's granddaughter Amity Smith, said there needs to be change outside the acute services at the Banksia mental health unit.
"There's no safe space to go because most of them go back to their communities, go back home, and they're constantly around people who use and abuse drugs and alcohol. There's no sort of place where, they can say 'okay, I'm home now'," she said.
"It's so hard to escape it. It's so hard for them not to misuse drugs and alcohol, to get away from that problem."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
