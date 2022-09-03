The Northern Daily Leader

Team lists for Central North major semi-finals

September 3 2022 - 12:00am
The team line ups for the Central North major semi-finals

Grand final hosting rights will be on the line today when Gunnedah tackle Narrabri in the Central North first grade major semi-final.

