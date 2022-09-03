The team line ups for the Central North major semi-finals

Grand final hosting rights will be on the line today when Gunnedah tackle Narrabri in the Central North first grade major semi-final.
It's been a lot time between drinks for the Red Devils with 2004 the last time they played in the major semi-final, and even longer since they hosted the decider.
Advertisement
Second grade will see Moree taking on Pirates, while in the women's it will be Pirates and Narrabri.
They get the action underway at 11.45am.
Here are the finals teams
First grade - kick-off 3pm
GUNNEDAH: 1 Lachie McArthur, 2 Matt Hannay, 3 Kyle Newcombe, 4 Matt Roseby, 5 Tim McDermott, 6 Ray Spradbrow, 7 Sean Latham, 8 Will Burke, 9 Sam Crane, 10 Marcus Hayne, 11 Darrell Morrison, 12 Elijah Sufia, 13 Cam Mitchell, 14 Emori Waqavulagi, 15 James Perrett (c), 16 Tim Wilson, 17 Russell Johnston, 18 Benny Torrance, 19 Ron Hobden, 20 Jono Madden, 21 Jack Morrisey, 22 Zac Newcombe, 23 Junior Nasilivata
NARRABRI: 1 Sam Spanton, 2 Will Turner, 3. Will Ciesiolka, 4 Sam Knight, 5 Daniel Kahl, 6 Jack Maunder 7 Hamish Moore, 8 Linton Grumley, 9 Tom Nolan, 10 Morgan Jones, 11 Felix Johnson, 12 Jacob Nichols, 13 Will McDonnell (c), 14 Toby Knight, 15 Jydon Hill, 16 Mitch Crieghton, 17 Tom Cameron, 18 Hamish Nolan, 19 Angus Turner, 20 Toby Keys, 21 Jake Packer, 22 Nick Anderson, 23 James Baker
Second grade - kick-off 1pm
MOREE: 1 Charlie Smith, 2 Charlie Upton, 3 Sylvester Joseph, 4 Jacob Budd, 5 Joe Ticehurst, 6 Jacob Latham, 7 William Burey, 8 Angus Roberts, 9 Anthony O'Donnell, 10 James Bailey (c), 11 James Bierhoff, 12 Jake Cutcliffe, 13 Brad Fernance, 14 Tim Houston, 15 Ben Legg, 16 Hamish Markey, 17 Jack Adams, 18 Robbie Malesu, 19 Sam Durnan, 20 Sam Brown, 21 Ben Whibley, 22 Nathan Porter, 24 George McCalman, 25 Grady Sinclair, 26 lain Maclennan, 27 Djordjije Cikota
PIRATES: 1 Angus White, 2 Joe Tufrey, 3 Tyson Waters, 4 Anthony O'Connor (c), 5 Dale Scott, 6 Isaac Moxon, 7 Bart Leach, 8 Hamish McLaren, 9 Flynn Bowyer, 10 James Trappel, 11 Ryan Witherdin, 12 Shaquille Ervine, 13 Lewyn Rapana, 14 Sam Bowden, 15 Simon Trappel, 16 Brenton Long, 17 Harrison Tufrey, 18 Jioji Cakacaka, 19 Ratu Viabau, 20 Jye Taggart, 21 Jye Paterson, 22 Sam Collins, 23 Josevata Ranuve, 24 Aaron Russell, 25 Tony Keyte
Women's 10s - kick-off 11.45am
PIRATES: 3 Molly Cullen, 9 Rosie Ferguson (c), 1 Erika Maslen, 7 Miah O'Sullivan, 5 Nicola Robinson, 14 Phoebe McLoughlin, 4 Tomi Gavin, 19 Liliana Reardon, 10 Jacinta Cooper (c), 12 Shae Partridge, 21 Leilani Tevaga, 6 Jillian Mooney, 17 Phebe McNamara, 18 Tyanna Kerr, 11 Kathleen Ferguson
NARRABRI: 1. Peta Cox (c), 25. Shona McFarland, 21. Kiara Harvey, 6. Kate Brown, 7. Carly Baxter, 9. Martha Harvey, 10. Toni Gale, 13. April Smith, 14. Gerri Cruckshank, 15. Bella Cruikshank, 19. Zoe Tomlinson, 23. Anni Wenner, 11. Brooke McKinnon, 22. Jasmine Wheeler, 24. Louisa Anderson
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.