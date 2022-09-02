Kootingal-Moonbi welcome back four players - Liam Hatch, Kyle Cochrane, Riley Reid and Luke Bonnell - to their 17-man squad for Saturday's minor semi-final against Moree at Kootingal Recreation Reserve.
Apart from Johnny Seabrook, who is away, the Roosters will be at full strength for the knockout semi.
It means they will start their three big men - Ryan Kelly-Payne, Jackson Brookman and Chris Vidler - in the starting lineup for one of the few occasions this season.
With Friday's rain and more predicted on Saturday, it could be conducive to a forwards battle and a hard slog up the middle.
Roosters coach Geoff Sharpe is looking forward to being able to throw his biggest side into the fray.
"They go pretty well together," he said of the trio. "Vids (Vidler) is relishing the chance to play in the second-row."
He did so last Sunday when helping the Roosters to a last-minute 24-22 win over Gunnedah.
The toughness of that win might also be a positive for the Roosters.
"It was one of the fastest games we've played in this year," Sharpe added, in the hope it would prepare his side for a contest with a dangerous Moree.
Sharpe is delighted to have Hatch, Cochrane, Reid and Bonnell back in his squad, especially Hatch.
"He (Hatch) slips back into the centres," Sharpe said. "He looked really sharp at training and he does add more speed out wide."
Logan Howard is enjoying a stint in the centres and his big frame will be a key in attack and defence against a fleet-footed Moree backline.
Roosters hooker Kurt Hartmann also returns to his starting position after coming off the bench last week.
"He's good to go after (having) COVID," Sharpe said.
"We'll have no excuses," the veteran mentor added.
"They (Moree) are going to come at us hard and fast. (It's) going to be a battle."
KOOTINGAL-MOONBI: 1 Rhys Davis, 2 Dylan Clarke, 3 Logan Howard, 4 Liam Hatch, 5 Jack Anderson, 5 Brayden Jerrard, 6 Sam Taylor, 8 Ryan Kelly-Payne, 9 Kurt Hartmann, 10 Jackson Brookman, 11 Josh Kevill, 12 Chris Vidler, 13 Ben Williams (capt), 14 Riley Reid, 15 Kyle Cochrane, 16 Marshall Field, 17 Luke Bonnell. Coach - Geoff Sharpe.
MOREE: 1 Adrian Smith, 2 Jason Saunders, 3 Joe Wade, 4 Tom Ryan, 5 Joven Raveneau, 6 Jamie Sampson, 7 Michael Watton, 8 Marshall Barker, 9 Zac Sampson, 10 Luke Hetherington, 11 Brent McDonald, 12 Aaron Robinson, 13 Brenton Cochrane, 14 Cameron Rodgers, 15 Holt Cubis, 16 Brett Wright, 20 Hayden Wiblen. Coach - Ben Williams.
