The Northern Daily Leader

Kootingal-Moonbi to meet Moree in minor semi on Saturday

By Geoff Newling
September 2 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roosters prop Jacko Brookman has been a damaging presence this season. Picture supplied

Kootingal-Moonbi welcome back four players - Liam Hatch, Kyle Cochrane, Riley Reid and Luke Bonnell - to their 17-man squad for Saturday's minor semi-final against Moree at Kootingal Recreation Reserve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.