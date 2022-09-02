The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Public School crossing supervisor Annie O'Regan retires after 24 years

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 2 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willem Schipanski, Eddie Burrows, Patrick McKinnon, Hayden McKinnon and Eleanor Schipanski with school crossing superviser Annie O'Regan. Picture by Gareth Gardner

FOR MORE than two decades, Annie O'Regan has been the first face kids see when they arrive at school in the morning and the last one they see as they go.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.