FOR MORE than two decades, Annie O'Regan has been the first face kids see when they arrive at school in the morning and the last one they see as they go.
The Tamworth Public School crossing supervisor is retiring after helping students navigate the street safely for 24 years.
Advertisement
"I've loved every moment of it - apart from different weather conditions," she said.
"The kids, the families, the staff here and being part of the school community, they are like family to me."
Ms O'Regan has been on the job long enough to see two generations of families cross with her, and has even seen some of the children go on to become teachers themselves.
She said it was the kids that kept her coming back day in, day out.
"They come out with funny things, the laughter, how very well behaved they are," she said.
"We have a bit of a laugh, we have a few nicknames.
"They show respect for what I do and and I respect all the kids too."
READ ALSO:
No one's ever been hurt under Ms O'Regan's careful watch, and she taught young students important messaging too.
"They have learnt to be aware of the traffic and safety issues as well," she said.
Ms O'Regan plans on sticking around in town for the time being and will definitely drop into Tamworth Public School to say hello.
She thanked everyone for the well wishes.
Student Willem Schipanski - known to Ms O'Regan as "chooken" or "my mate Will" - said he would miss seeing her every day.
"She had funny nicknames," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.