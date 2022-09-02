The Northern Daily Leader

Cody Byrne and his Dungowan Cowboys to meet North Tamworth in major semi

By Geoff Newling
September 2 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowboys lock Cody Byrne will be in action against his former club, North Tamworth, on Sunday. Picture supplied

CODY Byrne is loving his move to Dungowan and that could bear fruit when his "new" club tackles North Tamworth in Sunday's major semi-final at Jack Woolaston Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.