The Tamworth Business Awards gala night has sold out in record time, with 950 guests set to celebrate another record of 690 nominations.
There will be a diverse range of businesses attending, including owners of Tamworth City Dance Academy Kelly and Paul Singh, Brain Penrose from Penrose Meats and the owners of Papa Luigi's, Luke and Johanna Vitalone.
Mrs Singh said even though they're all from different industries, they can still take advantage of everyone being together at the business awards to learn from each other.
"We certainly haven't all met, we're very different industries. But what we have at the heart of it is, that we're all business people," she said.
"We've really all been hit very, very hard, so to get together to celebrate, I think it's really important for us all."
Mr Penrose said it's a chance to see other business owners as business owners rather than as customers, which he's really looking forward to.
"At the shop you see them and you serve them with the product and off them go. It's a two minute conversation," he said.
"But when you get to an event like that [the gala] it's great to sit down and catch-up."
It will be Luke Vitalone's first time at the awards, having begun the business during the pandemic.
He said despite the tough competition, they're all friendly and want to hear each other's stories.
"We've got a lot of friends who are in the same sort of industry and we all support each other," he said.
Papa-Luigi's co-owner Johanna Vitalone said it's friendly competition.
"There's a lot of competition, but it's not really competition," she said.
President of the Tamworth Business Chamber Stephanie Cameron said she was delighted to hear it would be a full house at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
"With a sellout crowd of 950 people there's no more tables and chairs that can be fitted into the venue," she said.
"There's 29 categories, there's 200 finalists, and more businesses nominated than ever this year."
Ms Cameron said the expected turnout shows just how keen the community is to celebrate keeping their businesses going, despite challenge after challenge.
"We need to celebrate. It's been a tough couple of years and I think we're still coming out of those crises and a tough time," she said.
"The Tamworth Business Chamber were absolutely blown away with selling out. I think it just goes to show that the local business community is supportive of what we do."
Ms Cameron is also pleased that the night will see the return of entertainment.
"We've got entertainment planned, so different to the one [last awards] in February which was COVID affected. Entertainment is back, so that'll be great," she said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
