The Northern Daily Leader
A record number of people will attend the Tamworth Business Awards gala following a record number of nominations

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated September 2 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:00am
Kelly Singh, Paul Singh, Brian Penrose, Luke Vitalone, and Johanna Vitalone are looking forward to the awards night. Picture by Mark Kriedemann

The Tamworth Business Awards gala night has sold out in record time, with 950 guests set to celebrate another record of 690 nominations.

