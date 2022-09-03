When the historic Moree Cup meeting rolls around every year, Peter Sinclair is nearly as reliable to present the goodies as Santa at Christmas time.
Into Sunday's booming eight-race TAB Cup meeting, the 58-year-old is a racing institution in his hometown as a former jockey, third generation and three-decade trainer who still rides his own work, and ever reliable local Telstra technician.
Doubles and even trebles are regular enough where Sinclair and his gallopers are familiar with all aspects and conditions on a tight and tricky circuit.
"I've got 20 in training and a staff of five, worked for Telstra for 38 years, more reliable income than the horses," Sinclair chuckled.
Fresh from Bingara Cup success with Destiny's Son last Saturday, he is typically represented in most of the eight TAB races, including two prime contenders in the Cup, performed mares Ah Well ($4.80 on TAB) and Aesop's Fable ($19).
The $55,000 feature (1400m) is sponsored by SOS Phone Repairs & Local Appliance Rentals.
"I've won the Cup three times, placed a lot more I reckon, but we've got a Moree Picnic Cup every year, I've won it around 18 times, testing the old memory," Sinclair said.
Typically, he has set his stable for their biggest raceday.
"I set mine for this meeting every year and for local owners, the hometown Cup is a special day for all of us," he said.
Aesop's Fable and Ah Well, have won six races apiece and are second-up from a spell, but importantly have fresh form and Sinclair has long targeted them for the Cup.
Ah Well, a six-year-old who last prep won the Quirindi Cup, was placed in the Walcha Cup and also at Scone in a strong race on a testing Heavy 8.
The mare, with 55kg, also has the clout of Group-winning jockey Blake Spriggs who looks set for a big day with a near full book and several favourites. And stablemate Aesop's Fable, a former John Sargent mare has 60kg for Kody Nestor.
"Six-year-old mares, their best form is over further but I've got them forward enough for 1400m fresh and importantly drawn well in a big field and tight track," Sinclair said.
Moree has a 1995m circumference and 364m home straight.
"My preference is Ah Well, nice weight, top rider and drawn, the other mare has too much weight, but she can still be competitive," he said.
"Red Beryl ($5.50) is the horse to beat but it's as hard a Cup as it's ever been."
Sinclair's main hopes are likely in supporting races: "My best on a tough day are Riccardo (race 2-$14) and Calgary King (race 8-$11)".
At present Moree is a Good 4 track and in fine weather with a bumper crowd guaranteed.
