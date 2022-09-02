Independent Commonwealth body Infrastructure Australia said the new Dungowan Dam is "not an option" because they "did not want Tamworth to grow", according to Kevin Anderson.
The independent federal government body which assesses large new infrastructure spending decisions didn't recommend making it a priority project, declaring the state had provided "insufficient evidence" for the merits of the project in a report released last month.
The Tamworth MP and minister for water Kevin Anderson told an occasionally fiery estimates hearing that the state was still committed to the $1.3 billion dam.
Greens MLC Cate Faehrmann accused the minister of risking Tamworth's water security by wasting five years on what she called a "dud project".
"When it comes to providing water security for Tamworth Dungowan Dam remains the single most reliable source for that to occur," Mr Anderson said.
"That's not what Infrastructure Australia is saying, it's not what infrastructure New South Wales is saying, it's not what the Productivity Commission has said," Ms Faehrmann said.
"The only the only body that is saying that is in fact you sitting there now! Why is it that you are so obsessed with this $1.3 billion project in your own electorate? That will not provide as much water security to Tamworth as many other options. It's just for the irrigators in your electorate isn't it? $1.3 billion of taxpayers money?"
"Infrastructure, New South Wales, more broadly, Infrastructure Australia, clearly came out and said that Dungowan Dam was not an option, because they did not want the city to grow," Mr Anderson said.
"They did not want the city to expand to enjoy regional growth and economic development. They said 'oh it doesn't need it right now' ... in my view, that's very narrow minded."
The Infrastructure Australia assessment was given extra weight by federal minister Tanya Plibersek, whose Labor government has to pay for half the $1.3 billion bill for the new dam. She told media last month that they would not make a decision on the future of the project until the report had been released.
The body assessed the project as delivering just 9 cents of benefits for every dollar spent on it.
It also criticised the government for its process for determining the dam was a lower risk option than an "increased urban reserve" in Chaffey Dam, a step that would require buybacks of water licences held by irrigators. The choice of a dam "appears inappropriate" it said.
"The increased urban reserve option achieves greater benefits at significantly lower economic cost, with limited deliverability risk [than the dam]," the report said.
On Friday, Ms Faehrmann accused the government of abandoning alternative options like buybacks, which she said would be more effective, out of concern for irrigators. The government also rejected water sources like recycled water, and a pipeline to Keepit Dam, among others.
Mr Anderson said the project was part of a "broader scope" for the city and the broader region.
"Let's be clear what that urban reserve means. That means holding more water in Chaffey Dam for the town supply, taking water off farmers," he said.
He said Infrastructure Australia had "missed the mark in really assessing the dire situation that this region finds itself in".
Treasurer Matt Kean told an earlier estimates hearing that the project was conditional on winning federal funding.
Mr Anderson said on Friday that the state will await the Commonwealth's October mini-budget update.
