The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Minister Kevin Anderson claims Infrastructure Australia opposed new Dungowan Dam because it 'did not want Tamworth to grow'

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated September 2 2022 - 8:59am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Anderson. Picture file

Independent Commonwealth body Infrastructure Australia said the new Dungowan Dam is "not an option" because they "did not want Tamworth to grow", according to Kevin Anderson.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.