SPECIALIST officers backed up the squad of police cracking down on car thefts and break-ins in the Tamworth region during the first week of a refreshed operation.
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged by the team dedicated to stamping out property crime - codenamed Operation Western Mongoose - since it was relaunched late last week.
The Leader can reveal several houses in the city were raided in the past few days by Operation Western Mongoose police, with the backing of specialist officers.
"We've had a busy week with police executing a number of search warrants in West Tamworth," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said.
A 15-year-old boy is behind bars after he was charged with possessing an illegal air rifle after a raids in Cossa Street and Green Street on Wednesday.
He was refused bail in Tamworth Children's Court later that afternoon.
Detective Darcy confirmed a second teenager was arrested that day on warrants after the police searches in West Tamworth.
Witnesses reported police cars swarming the scenes.
Operation Western Mongoose police, including detectives and with the support of the specialist officers, raided another West Tamworth home on Thursday afternoon.
Police confirmed the search was in connection to the Operation Western Mongoose team's continuing probe into property crime.
The charges came after a 13-year-old boy was arrested in the street last week by police on Kenny Drive in West Tamworth.
He was denied bail on stolen car charges.
Operation Western Mongoose was restarted late last week by Oxley police who are throwing every resource at tackling a spate of property offences in Tamworth and Gunnedah.
The aim is for Oxley police to get on the front foot and work proactively after noticing "triggers" for increasing car thefts and break-ins.
"Obviously car thefts and break-ins have been on the rise, hence the instigation of Mongoose, but it's early days," Detective Darcy said.
The targeted operation continues. It involves Oxley detectives, the proactive crime team, crime prevention unit, the regional enforcement squad, highway patrol and engages the youth command.
Residents are urged to always lock up homes and cars securely.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
