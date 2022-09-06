Letters || Jobs summit raises a number of issues around asylum seekers

Many of us are thinking about Australia's skills shortage, which was brought to the fore by last week's Jobs Summit. One fact not getting due attention is that we have an untapped pool of potential workers - asylum seekers, who have no work rights.
Many of them have skills and work experience that we need. If they had the right to work they could fill at least some of the vacancies, and at the same time take the burden off those who are presently supporting them.
Advertisement
Similarly, refugees who do have work rights but who are on temporary visas find it hard to take on permanent jobs and plan their careers when their futures are so uncertain.
The present Federal Government promised before the April election that it would convert temporary visas to permanent, but hasn't yet made the move. It doesn't make sense to extend the uncertainty, and the sooner permanent visas are granted, the better for us all.
Margaret Hurle, Manilla
A common comment by climate change deniers is that humans do not have the capacity to change the temperature of the Earth and cause climate change.
It is, in my opinion, overwhelmingly clear that humans have changed the temperature of planet Earth and caused climate change.
It was humans who, by their very own actions, brought about the industrial revolution which has massively increased the amount of carbon dioxide, and other greenhouse gases, in the atmosphere which is a direct result of burning fossil fuels to produce energy needed to power the ever increasing needs of industry created by the revolution.
As the burning of fossil fuels increase so do the levels of carbon dioxide, and other greenhouse gases, in the atmosphere increase, that has, and still is, causing the terrible consequences of human induced climate change.
Humans have caused the terrible climate instability that is so obvious today, and to save ourselves, and all the other living creatures that we share the planet with, it is our clear responsibility to do all that is possibility to counter climate change by ceasing burning fossil fuels to produce energy.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
Anthony Albanese's recent stunt where he tried to use former US basketball player Shaquille O'Neal to back the Labor Government's proposed "Indigenous Voice to Parliament", in a specially organised press conference, shows an appalling lack of judgement by our Prime Minister.
For someone like Mr Albanese, who would normally rail against foreign interference in Australian elections, this wreaks of hypocrisy.
We don't need to be told how to vote by some foreign basketball player. Shaquille O'Neal has nothing to do with Australia, and his opinion is just simply that of a foreigner who won't get to vote in the referendum.
Please Mr Albanese, stop treating the Australian people like we're stupid and need to be guided along at every turn. We are more than capable of making our own decisions without help from the hashtag Social Media culture that you play to.
It really is an affront to the voting public.
Matt Eggleston, Perth
Royal Life Saving Society - Australia is asking all owners of backyard pools to check their pool fences and pool gates as a matter of urgency.
Children under five are curious and fearless, and their love of water puts them at risk of drowning. Tragically, every year in Australia we lose on average 22 young children to drowning, more than half of those drowning in backyard swimming pools. The majority are aged just one year old.
Advertisement
We know that seven times the number of children who die go to hospital after a non-fatal drowning incident. That is more than 150 children aged under five each year, some of whom will be left with life-limiting disabilities.
While active supervision is the best protection against childhood drowning, no parent or caregiver can watch a young child 24 hours a day.
Ensure that you have a functioning and compliant pool fence and working gate as an additional barrier between young children and water for all those moments when life intervenes - the phone rings, the doorbell rings, another child needs your attention - can literally be life saving.
This year, we've all experienced a lot more wet weather than usual. The La Nia conditions can wash away topsoil and weaken fences.
Check no fence posts have come loose from the ground. Make sure the gate is still self-closing and self-latching. Pack pool toys away so they are not an overwhelming temptation. It is also a good time to brush up on CPR ahead of summer.
By spending a bit of time checking the pool fence, pool gate and the area around the pool is secure, including no furniture or structures that little people can climb to access the pool, you could prevent a tragedy this summer.
Advertisement
Keep Watch and protect the littlest members of your family.
Justin Scarr, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Life Saving Society - Australia
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.