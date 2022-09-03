THE COUNTRY music capital has again proven itself a tried and true mecca for artists across Australia hoping to break into the business.
Country crooner Jacynta'lee is in the process of releasing her first three recorded singles.
Aspiring to swap her day job in the Bowen Basin mines for a music career, she made the trip to ensure her videos have a backdrop of the country music capital.
It's a journey she's familiar with.
As a child, her parents would drive from the sunshine state to the country music festival to stoke the flames within their daughter.
"It's just the best place to be in the country over those 10 days," she said.
"You're just so inspired because there's so much going on.
"Now that I'm an adult, I know how much it costs and the time that they had to take off work and everything to bring me down."
In 2009, Jacynta'lee was awarded a prestigious scholarship by Tamworth Regional Council for a 10 day intensive workshop with industry professionals.
"It was the kickstart in me wanting a career in country music, to make it a full time thing," she said.
"And the insight and knowledge that we gained from that 10 days is absolutely incredible.
"I am forever grateful to the council in Tamworth for granting me that scholarship."
The 29 year old has been writing songs and performing gigs ever since.
She finally entered the recording studio in June last year to lay down three country tunes.
The third and yet to be released song Take My Hand is one of the first songs she ever wrote.
It explores the turnover of care between parents and their children as each grows older.
The musician was leaving her parents to go to university at the time of writing, but wanted the song to have a dramatic punch line.
Ultimately, the storyline sees the mother end up falling very ill.
Jacynta'lee's father has since been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
"When I wrote this song when I was 18, I hadn't been touched by cancer," she said.
"It's absolutely tragic and obviously unexpected. No one expects that.
"I guess there's a lot more meaning behind that last verse now when I sing it."
Already released song Dream questions the societal expectations held over a woman through her twenties that she should settle down.
Jacynta'lee asks - "what about this pulse inside my heart that wanted to pursue a life with this guitar?"
Her second released song is a cheeky breakup song with punch line, "there's a neon sign hanging over your head - it says relationship status: relationship dead."
Despite the themes in her music - Jacynta'lee is engaged.
She and her partner work together as miners and dedicate the weekends to travelling to gigs and making film clips in order to support her singing career.
"I would just absolutely love to eventually be able to completely rely on a music career, or professional music career," she said.
"That's what I'm hoping comes out of it.
"That I can get myself out there for people, they can relate to me and my music and they want to come see my shows.
"[To] have them singing my lyrics back to me would just be the ultimate goal."
Jacynta'lee can be found on social media and at jacyntalee.com.au.
Her music is on all streaming platforms.
