Matt Roseby jokes that it was "inevitable".
Like many before him, the Gunnedah stalwart has found it a slippery slope from retirement, to being back in the footy environment, to lacing up the boots again.
Advertisement
After 14 years pulling on the navy and red, the second rower had decided last season was it. He had initially contemplated retiring in 2020 but after the season was called off without a ball being kicked, he felt it "was a year too early" for him.
READ ALSO: Bears wary of Cowboys' offensive threat
But between four young kids, work commitments and rugby commitments - for the last four or five years he has been doing some junior coaching - the 37-year old said it was getting "harder and harder".
His body was also telling him it was time, the effects of a game on Saturday still lingering into mid-week.
But, call it a sense of unfinished business.
After initially just going along to watch a few of the Red Devils' home games, the man they call 'Red' then started going to training and from there it was "inevitable unfortunately"; the feeling off a missed opportunity last year with the abrupt ending to the season too tough to resist.
"We didn't get the chance to win the premiership so I had to give it one more crack," Roseby said.
"And there's a handful of guys that were looking to retire last year if we could finish the season off as well."
"I've been playing with some of those guys for 10 years so it was too hard an offer to refuse to come back and play again."
And so against Narrabri in the final game of the first round he made his return off the bench in second grade.
Quickly working his way up to first grade, just over two months on he is preparing to play his first-ever major semi-final with the Red Devils hosting the Blue Boars on Saturday in what will be their first shot at hosting the grand final since 2004.
"I'm pumped," he said.
"It's not so much nerves but excitement now. You sort of get a bit nervous when the normal competition rounds finish but we've had a couple of weeks now to have some good training sessions and think about it.
"Everyone's comfortable with what we need to do."
Captain three years ago when they lost to eventual champions Pirates in the minor semi-final, Roseby admits that day "still burns" in his memory.
Advertisement
But as much as it hurt, they do take some lessons from that.
"Certainly there's a bit of thought there to not push ourselves too hard, too early and peak too early. It's obviously an 80 minute game, you can't win the first half and put the cue in the rack and the job's done," he said.
They go in having been beaten by the Blue Boars just two weeks ago.
But Roseby said they know they are a better side than what they "put up" then.
One of the big things will be their discipline. They gave easy penalties to the Blue Boars through "silly mistakes" in defence and at the breakdown, and made it easy for them "to come out of their half and get themselves back into an attacking zone".
Advertisement
"We've spoken a lot about that at training to try and cut out those errors and not give them free ball through penalties," Roseby said.
The first grade game kicks-off at 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.