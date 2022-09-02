The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth businesses, residents left without power after crash on Petra Avenue

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:00am
Police and other emergency services were called to Petra Avenue after a car crashed into a power pole overnight. File picture

POLICE are investigating after a car crashed into a power pole in Tamworth and plunged more than 1400 locals into darkness.

