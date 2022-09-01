MORE THAN 1400 homes and businesses were in the dark on Wednesday night after a car crashed into a power pole in South Tamworth.
Those riding in the car had fled the scene by the time emergency services arrived to the corner of Petra Avenue and David Street just after 7:15pm.
Advertisement
Essential Energy crews were forced to switch off the power to 1478 homes and businesses for safety reasons, after the crash affected the electricity network.
The power came back on for about 1300 people within the hour, though the electricity connection stayed off for the rest until about 10:30pm.
READ ALSO:
Essential Energy crews replaced a crossarm on the power pole, which was broken in the crash.
"Essential Energy thanks customers for their patience as crews worked to complete repairs and restore power for customers as quickly and safely as possible," a spokesperson told the Leader.
Police have been contacted.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.