CREATIVE kids have had their moment in the spotlight as winners of the Dorothea Mackellar Poetry Awards.
More than 6000 poems were received from around the country, in response to the theme 'In My Opinion'.
While entries were down from the last two years, president of the awards Pip Murray said it was great to feel a sense of "normality" again with previous award ceremonies being hosted online.
"The committee has opted this year to return to a real presentation ceremony in the award's home base of Gunnedah," she said.
"We are excited to be able to host prizewinners, their families, teachers and judges in one big space and allow, once again, the chat to flow about the joys of creative writing."
Ms Murray said she was thankful for the teachers across the country who had worked with students to "nurture" and "foster" their creativity.
This year's competition was judged by Ross Clark, Michelle Taylor and Sherryl Clark across three sections; lower, upper and secondary.
Awards were also handed out for small schools, the Gunnedah and Tamworth regions, and children in assisted learning programs.
The Kurrumbede Award winner, for students from schools within 100 kilometres of Gunnedah, was nine-year-old Quinn Eyre from Gunnedah South Public School for a poem titled 'Oh, Beautiful Garden'.
The judges conferred that Quinn's poem was a "concise use of language" that creates a "lulling whisper calling us to venture further in toward all that waits".
A group of Gunnedah students took out second place in the Assisted Learning Secondary category for their masterpiece 'Dhinawan'.
It was a team effort for the emu class from GS Kidd Memorial School with students Hugo Young, Lucy Enks, Angus Hare, Cooper Seach, Angus Jansen, Nathan Dawe and Charlotte Gander putting their brains together to tell the story.
The judges said the group created a "lively" and "active" poem that is fun to read and had great rhythm.
Full list of winners
Lower Primary
Winner: Clash, Sarah Savage, 8, St Elizabeth's Primary School, Tarragindi QLD
Runner-up: How to Make a Bully, Lindee Casayas, 9, St Anne's School, Harvey WA
Upper Primary
Winner: Taints of Black, Catherine Rong, 11, Laguna Street Public School, Caringbah South NSW
Runner-up: Rain, Sam Ma, 11, Redeemer Baptist School, North Parramatta NSW
Assisted Learning Primary
Winner: Jelly Fish, Aaryan Mehta, 9, Redeemer Baptist School, North Parramatta NSW
Runner-up: The Banyan Tree, Vaishvi Patel, 10, Griffith Public School, Griffith NSW
David Maher Award (Best individual entry from a small school with 25 students or less)
Winner: The Brumbies, Liam Dau, 10, Urbenville Public School, Urbenville NSW
Kurrumbede Award (Best entry from a school within 100 kilometre radius of Gunnedah)
Winner: Oh, Beautiful Garden, Quinn Eyre, 9, Gunnedah South Public School, Gunnedah NSW
Junior Secondary
Winner: Planet #52764, Matthew Gu, 14, Sydney Grammar School, Darlinghurst NSW
Runner-up: This Body is Made of Metal, and the Joints are Oiled Gears, Caitlin Hallett, 14, St Thomas More College, Sunnybank QLD
Senior Secondary
Winner: Here We Are (in pieces), Zara Perry, 16, Ravenswood School for Girls, Gordon NSW
Runner-up: Dementia in a Nursing Home, Indie Sarma, 17, St Michael's Collegiate, Hobart TAS
Assisted Learning Secondary
Winner: Fantome Thoughts, Bach (Nathan) Nguyen, 17, Cavendish Road State High School, Holland Park QLD
Runner-up: Dhinawan, Hugo Young, Lucy Enks, Angus Hare, Cooper Seach, Angus Jansen, Nathan Dawe and Charlotte Gander, GS Kidd Memorial School, Gunnedah NSW
Click here to read the full poems.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
