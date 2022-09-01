The North Tamworth Bears are preparing for a Cowboy charge out wide when the two teams meet in Sunday's major semi-final at Jack Woolaston Oval.
The minor premiers and second-placed Dungowan were set to decide on their run-on sides at training on Thursday night.
Dungowan co-coach Luke Taylor is delighted his side is in the major semi "after a rough year".
"We have had a rough year, haven't been able to name the side twice in a row - had a different squad every week," Taylor said.
That the Cowboys are challenging Norths for the right to host the grand final is an outstanding effort.
The Cowboys will be fresh after having the past two week off with a bye and a forfeit by Manilla.
The break has allowed stars such as Brett Jarrett to overcome injuries.
But Taylor said the loss of Kieren Croft, Mark Macauley and young winger Blair Maloney to injury has been a major dampener for the Cowboys.
The return of Jarrett is a bonus, though.
The Cowboys' biggest attacking weapon is their outside backs, with the likes of Tevita Peceli, Brandon Parry, Liam Mack and fullback Trent Taylor.
Peceli is the leading try-scorer, along with Moree winger Jason Saunders, on 18. Liam Mack has 11 tries and Taylor 10.
North Tamworth coach Paul Boyce is well aware of the danger the Cowboys' outside backs present along with their halves Ethan Antzakles and Matt Wilson.
"I know Matt Wilson quite well," Boyce said.
"I've got a lot of respect for him. I think he's been one of the better halfbacks in the Group, even when they [Dungowan] were playing Second Division."
Boyce said Dungowan "are a dangerous side right across the paddock".
"I have also been really impressed by Brandon Parry too. He's been very strong," Boyce said.
