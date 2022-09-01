The Northern Daily Leader

North Tamworth Bears to meet Dungowan Cowboys in major semi

By Geoff Newling
September 1 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowboys flyer Tevita "Tex' Peceli has lit up the competition this season.

The North Tamworth Bears are preparing for a Cowboy charge out wide when the two teams meet in Sunday's major semi-final at Jack Woolaston Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.