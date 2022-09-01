The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway dodges questions over regional road reclassifications, LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins "disappointed"

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 1 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said he hadn't had any communication with NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway. Picture file

REGIONAL roads are yet to receive the fix they were promised more than three years ago, leaving local councils in limbo and motorists dodging potholes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.