A LOCAL party stylist has found a special way to celebrate her late daughter's life.
Tamworth's newest party supplies shop has opened in the old Scream Ice Creamery on Brisbane Street, in memory of Jamee Young's daughter Alexis-June, who lost her life in a tragic accident two years ago.
Two event styling queens - Jamee Young from Ivory Lane Events and Shonny Smith from Shonny's Balloon Art - joined forces to create the store, named Lexi June Party.
Ms Young told the Leader it's a celebration of life, and embraces everything about Alexis' colourful, beautiful soul.
"The whole concept is based around the fact that I lost my daughter a couple of years ago, so the shop is named after Alexis," she said.
"It's about celebrating her life, but also celebrating everyone's life. A day is not given, we could be here one day and then not the next."
The vibrant, colourful store offers a range of party supplies, gifts, balloons, dried flowers, paper, stationary and a wedding range with a focus on affordable luxury.
The location was no coincidence either, Ms Young said she would often take her daughter to the ice cream shop, which was a family favourite.
"I've created memories here in that shop with Alexis, buying an ice cream, just living life," she said.
"There was many times she'd sit on the little bench down there and have ice cream.
"Scream is not here anymore, but we can still remember that."
Ms Young said it's always been a dream for Shonny and herself to open their own little party shop in town.
Lexi June Party is having its official opening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
