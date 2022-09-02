Restaurateurs Bikash Sapkota and Nav Virk have all the ingredients for a party to bring communities together.
Mr Sapkota, owner of Blue Flame Modern Indian Cuisine and Namaste Nepal and Mr Virk, owner of VIRK Supermarket and Bella Mozzarella, are pulling from their own pockets to concoct the event.
Mr Sapkota said there's not just one culture set to perform on Saturday September 3 from 5pm until midnight at Tamworth Memorial Town Hall.
"We try to bring everyone together with this party," he said.
The set list includes traditional song and dance from Nepalese, Fijian, Punjabi, South Indian and Gujarati communities.
After seeing groups from different backgrounds host individual celebrations, the business partners decided a party where cultures combine was in order.
"For example, Punjabi, Gujarati, Nepalese - they all have different festivals, when they celebrate they only invite their own cultural people from the same background but they don't invite the other background people," Mr Sapkota said.
"So now we all bring together and we're gonna have people from all the community and so everyone from different community get to know each other and have fun."
It's the first time the business partners have put their entrepreneurial heads together to plan a party, but it won't be the last.
The partners have started up an event company called New England Events.
Party goers will have a selection of food stalls offering butter chicken, pasta, fried food, rice and more as well as a floor to dance the night away on. Tickets cost $30.
