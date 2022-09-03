Leading the docket for this year's event is Nicki Scholes Robertson from the Rural Kidney Association. Nicki was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in 2010 after an unexpected illness. She began peritoneal dialysis in March 2014 and received a living donor kidney transplant from her brother, Andrew Burgess, in November 2014. Nicki is passionate about improving the outcomes of people in rural, regional and remote Australia. She travels around Australia to talk about her story, as well as the signs and symptoms people should watch out for when it comes to kidney health.