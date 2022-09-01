The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Moore Creek club captain Sam Eriksson says side on real high ahead of finals

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 1 2022 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mountain Goats club captain Sam Eriksson says there is "a real drive" for the club to win the Premier Division this year. Picture supplied

Moore Creek's ascent this season would have left OVA feeling "very nervous", Mountain Goats club captain, Sam Eriksson, has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.