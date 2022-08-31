Troublemakers might need to think twice about causing mischief during a night out on the town in Armidale.
The "barred from one, barred from all" policy kicked-off from midnight Wednesday, with offenders being banned for three months, one year or three years from all licensed premises across Armidale.
Advertisement
The town's Liquor Accord president John Cassidy said the people who go on the banned list are the "worst of the worst".
"We're not after Tom, Dick and Harry," Mr Cassidy said.
"Venues can ban them. I'll still ban someone for two weeks for smashing a glass on purpose or something.
"But it's when they attack another person or drug another person. These are the people that can really injure or hurt you or spike your drinks.
"These are the people that make you scared when you go out on a Friday night."
Licensed venue premises, from pubs to bars and restaurants across town will link-up via a website with a database of details and CCTV photos of people who cause trouble.
Read also:
It will then be a decision of the seven committee members to decide whether or not, and for how long, that person will be shut out from all alcohol-selling premises.
Senior Constable Collin Bird said if the "barred from one, barred from all" policy is successful in Armidale, they could look at rolling it out in nearby Inverell and Guyra.
He said similar policies trialled in Newcastle, Sydney's Kings Cross and the NSW town of Yamba have been successful in reducing alcohol-related violence and deaths.
"I know it works. And crooks hate it. It's a consequence," Snr Const. Bird said.
"It's not pleasant for families to witness the assaults. There's nothing worse than having a night interrupted by a couple of fellas punching on in a venue,
"And it tends to push clientele away."
Mr Cassidy said, "we just thought it'd be a good way of bringing the town back to where it used to be and just get a nice family friendly environment for everyone going out at night."
Advertisement
Those currently barred from a venue will not be subject to the blanket ban retrospectively.
Police will play an active role in enforcement and Mr Cassidy said they had been very supportive.
Armidale's officer-in-charge Inspector Darren Williams said police were united with the accord in supporting the initiative.
"If you play up, you're out," he said.
"We don't want to be responding to people that have been knocked down on the ground after a one-punch attack.
"We want to put people on notice that poor behaviour, alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour won't be tolerated."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.