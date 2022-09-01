The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Pets take paws to raise funds for RSPCA Cupcake Day

By Newsroom
Updated September 1 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents of Ingenia Gardens Tamworth pulled on their their aprons and put on the kettle to raise money to fight animal cruelty for their annual RSPCA Cupcake Day on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.