Residents of Ingenia Gardens Tamworth pulled on their their aprons and put on the kettle to raise money to fight animal cruelty for their annual RSPCA Cupcake Day on Wednesday.
Around 20 people were in attendance. The aim was to raise $300 through the sale of plates of treats.
Community Manager Cherrie Jones said the community had worked hard to plan an amazing event to fundraise for the charity.
"The RSPCA Cupcake Day is a really important cause for many of our residents," Ms Jones said.
"The residents love to fundraise for the RSPCA.
"I think as people age and even start to live alone, the companionship of pets becomes incredibly important to them.
"This is a pet friendly community, so we have many furry companions living here, ten in total at the moment!"
And going by the smiles there was plenty of fun to be had on the day.
