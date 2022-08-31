The Glen Innes Elks spent more time defending their line than they did attacking St Albert's College's in their major semi-final loss on Saturday.
The Elks were beaten 21-10 after being down 13-10 at half-time with a Michael Miller try and a Sam Evans penalty goal and conversion.
Coach Dennis Brown said they matched up well but errors cost them.
"We probably won the physical side of the game," he said.
"But we let ourselves down and failed to execute at crucial times.
"We defended unbelievably well."
They will have another chance to make the grand final this Saturday at Bellevue Oval with a preliminary final clash with Tamworth.
Meanwhile, the Elkettes knocked off a confident Tamworth women's 10s team in the minor semi-final meaning they will play the preliminary final on Saturday against the Barbets.
The Tenterfield Bumblebees were beaten 7-nil by Albies and will play the Armidale Blues for a shot in the grand final.
Results from the major semi-finals:
First grade
Albies 27 (Tries: H. Lane, S. Greer, J. Kennedy Conversions: W. Gordon (3) Penalty Goals: W. Gordon (2)) Def Baa Baas 23 (Tries: J. Smith, L. Whitehill Conversions: E. Pitt (2) Penalty Goals: E. Pitt (3)
Second grade
Albies 21 (Tries: T. Jakins (2) Conversions: M. Peterson Penalty Goals: M. Peterson (3)) Def Glen Innes 2nd Grade 10 (Tries: M. Miller Conversions: S. Evans Penalty Goals: S. Evans)
Third grade
Albie 7 (Tries: J. Slack-smith Conversions: R. Carroll) Def Tenterfield 0
Women's 10s
Baa Baas 12 (Tries: H. O'halloran, S. Gordon-briggs Conversions: S. Gordon-briggs) Def By Albies 22 (Tries: C. Hancock, C. Harpley (3) Conversions: G. Thomas)
Minor semi-finals results:
First grade
Armidale Blues 29 (Tries: J. Grant, M. Pennefather (2), P. Cumming, C. Stace Conversions: L. Donnelly (2)) Def Robb 24 (Tries: S. Cox, W. Archer, A. Cudmore Penalty Goals: H. Cannington (3))
Second grade
Tamworth 25 (Tries: J. Bracken, J. Hannaford, A. Wallace Conversions: L. Allan (2) Penalty Goals: L. Allan (2)) Def Robb 24 (Tries: J. Gamson, S. Greenup, T. Vaughn, T. Suttor Conversions: W. Green (2))
Third grade
Armidale Blues 56 (Tries: S. Rhodes-swain (3), L. Carlon, A. Chalker, J. Dent, T. Haenga, B. Cosgrove Conversions: J. Dent (8)) Def Baa Baas 23 (Tries: T. Brennan, S. Coleman , B. Bishop, C. Steele Penalty Goals: S. Coleman)
Women's 10s
Tamworth 29 (Tries: A. Bridge (2), E. Hannaford (3) Conversions: A. Bridge (2)) Def By Glen Innes 39 (Tries: S. Speedy (2), L. Clarke (3), C. Archibald, M. Fryer Conversions: A. Tunamena (2))
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
