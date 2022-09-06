A NEW baby, two new Golden Guitars, and now a new album.
It's been a year of big moments for Tamworth's golden girl Ashleigh Dallas, who releases her fifth album, In the Moment, on September 10.
Ashleigh spent countless hours in the studio recording vocals while pregnant with her second child Lillian, who was born in May.
She said the motherhood journey has brought out a more vulnerable side in her songwriting.
"I think the whole process for my writing changed when I had my first daughter, Harriet, and some of the songs are from that period as well that we've just had in the vault," she said.
"Being a mum kind of makes you look at yourself and see what flaws you have and what you want to mirror to your kids, because you want to display the best and teach them the best.
"So with my writing, it made me be more vulnerable, and willing to accept things."
The album has been two years in the making, and captures life's important moments in 10 beautifully-crafted songs, with the first song, Good & Bad Days, penned in 2020.
"The album is a product of homegrown love right here in town and working with family," she said.
"I feel like this new record, there's a growth in me, and I hope that the fans can notice that, and also people that know me from town can see that as well."
The collection of songs explores family life, wanting more time together, and the middle part delves into loss and how to deal with that.
"We're really trying to stay conscious of just being in the moment, whether that's a good or a bad moment, and letting it roll and feel what we need to," Ashleigh said.
"That's the theme throughout this whole record and I think we've captured that story."
The four-time Golden Guitar winner, who was awarded Female Artist of the Year in April, said she felt that she had matured as an artist.
I was just happy for people to know who I am, and not be worried about that.- Ash Dallas
"I feel like I've grown each record, but this one in particular I'm very happy with," she said.
"It's my first full record since becoming a mum and I'm on the cusp of going into my 30s.
"But musically, it's on the cusp of some of the biggest achievements I've gained, but my perspective is just always to try and stay real and find the ground.
"I feel like Ash didn't overthink this record, and I was just happy for people to know who I am, and not be worried about that, and I think that comes with time and maturity."
