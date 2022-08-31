A 15-YEAR-OLD boy was arrested after strike force officers raided a home in West Tamworth and allegedly uncovered an illegal air rifle.
Raids unfolded at Green Street and Cossa Street homes on Wednesday morning, with witnesses reporting police cars swarming the scenes about 9am.
Officers from the dedicated Operation Western Mongoose - targeting increasing property crime across Tamworth - searched the houses.
Police confirmed an air rifle was seized as well as mobile phones.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the Green Street address and was taken to Tamworth Police Station.
He faces one charge of possessing an unregistered prohibited firearm.
He fronted Tamworth Children's Court later on Wednesday.
The recent relaunch of the Oxley Police District's Operation Western Mongoose was triggered by an increase in car thefts and break-ins across Tamworth and Gunnedah.
Local police have told the Leader a handful of juveniles are suspected of being behind the spike.
Operation Western Mongoose ran for three months earlier this year and laid hundreds of charges.
It has been dubbed an "extremely successful" model.
The operation is made up of proactive police, traffic and highway patrol, the reinforcement squad, the crime prevention team, the dog squad and detectives.
The Youth Command is also engaged.
