The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Police

Teenager fronts court on firearms charge after police raids in Cossa Street and Green Street in Tamworth | Operation Western Mongoose

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 31 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested a teenager on Wednesday. File picture

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy was arrested after strike force officers raided a home in West Tamworth and allegedly uncovered an illegal air rifle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.