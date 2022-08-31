Young industrial technology trailblazers at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School have wheeled out their grand works for this year's HSC.
The showcase of creations is the product of a year's work from each of the students, marking a major milestone in their creative loves.
The creations included trailers, a fire pit, a stock weighing crate, ute back storage and dog boxes, saddle stands, queen beds, bookshelves, display cabinets, a dining room table, coffee tables, and dog kennels.
One of those celebrating their creative milestone is Jack Teague, who decided to put comfort first by making a bed.
"I've always wanted a bed ... and mum said, well why not just make a bed," he said.
"I thought it was probably the more practical thing to make ahead of anything else."
However, while Jack clearly looks comfortable laying on his new bed, it wasn't all cozy reaching the finished product.
"There were definitely some challenges, like not getting the joining-up done properly, or not fitting it properly," he said.
And looking at the queen-size bed, it's easy to understand how measurements might have been difficult to get right, all the time.
While Jack's project mostly involved wood, others had their minds on metal.
Probably the largest project of the lot was a fully functional automated tip trailer, created by Hugh Shadwell.
Hugh had to sink 20 grand into the project and pushed himself right to his time limit.
"It took me the whole 12 months of construction time that we were allocated for the project to build and probably a lot of extra hours as well," he said.
Others, like Alex Dean, said they wanted to make something they could take home and share with their whole family.
Alex chose to make a grand bookshelf as a new centerpiece for his family's loungeroom.
The shelf is so large, Alex even made a ladder to fit with it.
"Probably the hardest part was getting the ladder right, getting it on the right angle," he said.
"But the part that took the longest was all the details in the legs and stuff like that."
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School Industrial Technology head teacher Eric Reading, said the projects are the end of a long journey for many students.
"For the boys this is generally a culmination of their schooling," he said.
"Prior to Year 12 they learn these skills in the workshop."
Many of the students are likely to take the skills they've learned into trades and other careers according to Mr Reading.
"Some of our guys will end up being in industry," he said.
"A lot of the practical base subjects in Industrial Technology [such as] timber or metal, transfer straight into many trades."
For others, Mr Reading said the skills will serve them either heading back home, or further afield to university.
"Some of these guys will be destined to head back to family properties and the skill set they've developed whilst at school, it certainly enhances what they can do in a farm setting," he said.
"Some of these guys also have ambitions of pursuing university and looking at engineering.
"And having that practical aptitude really helps with their success in the tertiary environment."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
