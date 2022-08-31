The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Farrer Memorial Agriculture High School students showcase creations for Industrial Technology HSC.

Mark Kriedemann
Mark Kriedemann
August 31 2022 - 9:30am
Jack Teague lays on his newly created bed. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Young industrial technology trailblazers at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School have wheeled out their grand works for this year's HSC.

