Jesse Verdouw was buzzing like the atmosphere at No 1 Oval, where an appreciative crowd was enjoying an AFL finals feast on a balmy winter's day.
Verdouw would later apologise for "getting a bit excited", but no apology was needed.
The Tamworth Swan, who hails from Tasmania, had just emerged unscathed and victorious from the major semi-final - a rugged contest that occasionally strained to become something less noble.
In the end, though, it will be remembered as an AFL North West finals classic - which the Swans won 21.2-128 to 15.6-96.
Verdouw's elation at having just helped the Swans to the grand final was married with his joy over his place in the world; how he had come to Tamworth five years ago and dived deep into the community.
The community, in turn, has rewarded him for his passionate embrace.
Having recently turned 30, Verdouw has a job he loves - he mentors Indigenous boys at Quirindi High via the Clontarf Foundation - and a loving wife.
Sasha Verdouw played in the Swans' win over the Roos in the women's minor semi-final on Saturday.
The couple have a daughter, Elkie. Verdouw said the 16-month-old was "pure joy".
"She has the best smile, and is one of the friendliest and kindest little people I've ever met," he said. "I'm already so proud to be her dad."
In April, Sasha revealed how her mum "nearly fainted" following her family's surprise visit to Perth this year. It was the first time her parents had seen their granddaughter in the flesh.
Unsurprisingly, Verdouw said he was "loving every minute" of his life. "I love being a dad; my wife's doing an incredible job."
The Verdouws were living in Sasha's home state of Western Australia when she graduated from university and found a job in Tamworth in 2019. She works at the Benevolent Society.
Verdouw said: "My family's in Tassie; my wife's family's in Western Australia. So we've got a tight-knit little family here [in Tamworth]."
On September 10, Sasha will be at No 1 Oval cheering on her man in the grand final.
"I'm ecstatic to be in this one," Verdouw said of the finale, after he missed the Swans' 2020 grand final loss to Gunnedah through injury.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
