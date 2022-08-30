A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after rolling her car on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was injured when her car lost control and rolled on the Kingstown Road, near Panhandle Road, near Uralla.
Ambulance paramedics, along with Police and the Rural Fire Service (RFS), were deployed to the rural road about 3.30pm after a call to triple zero.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said a number of ambulance units were deployed.
Paramedics treated a woman in her 20s for a hand injury at the scene.
She was assessed and then transported by road ambulance to Armidale hospital.
Her condition was unknown, the spokesperson said.
Emergency services said the woman managed to climb from the wreckage after the car rolled.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
