SERVING up fresh, free food to the community has been the long-term goal for a group of passionate locals as cost of living pressures pinch.
Now, a Hanging Rock not-for-profit has opened the doors to its brand new walk-in food pantry in the heart of Nundle to meet growing demand.
The Pot Of Gold Community Association is behind the pantry, which has set up shop at the Nundle Memorial Hall on Jenkins Street offering a wide-range of non-perishable items.
Group member Meroli McAulay told the Leader it's all about helping those in need, but also taking the pressure off busy families by offering healthy school lunch alternatives.
"We source the items through Foodbank Australia's Sydney office, and it is donated to Foodbank by big companies like Woolworths and Coles," she said.
"But, we're able to take donations if people want to help us out.
"With the cost of living at the moment, the need is very high."
Within the first two days, 80 people walked through the doors, and Ms McAulay said "nobody will be turned away".
The community group was set up with the specific purpose of starting a food pantry, and it's a goal they've worked towards for the last 12 months.
"It's a great feeling and it's a very rewarding thing to be involved with," Ms McAulay said.
"We are hearing lots of lovely stories and people saying 'I don't have to go into Tamworth now to do my major shop, I can come here.
"Woolworths have also given us donations focusing on healthy snacks for kid's school lunchbox."
The foodbank will remain open in the Nundle hall for the time being, but is looking for a more permanent home, with major events like the Nundle Art Exhibition in November meaning they will need to temporarily relocate.
The pantry is open on Wednesdays from 10am to 2pm and Thursdays from 1pm to 5pm.
